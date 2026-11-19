Payment options for UK players

We accept card payments, e-wallets, bank transfers and Bitcoin, with a minimum funding amount of 10 EUR for cards and electronic wallets, 50 EUR for bank transfers and 0.0002 BTC for Bitcoin. We display every option in addition to its expected handling time and any relevant fee, so you can choose a payment channel that suits your bank and preferred currency. Our selection as well reflects the needs of players looking for Sankra Casino, without changing the identity of our own casino.

Payment methods and their characteristics Payment method Example deposit minimum Usual processing period Fee Debit or credit card 10 EUR Instant to 2 business days No standard card fee E-wallet 10 EUR Instant to 1 business day No standard e-wallet fee Bank transfer 50 EUR 1 to 3 business days Possible provider or transfer charge Bitcoin 0.0002 BTC Network confirmation dependent Blockchain network fee may apply

Withdrawals are made spending the method linked to your verified account, with timing and third-party fee details determined by the provider handling payments. Our casino does not treat a fast deposit method as a guarantee of an instant payout, because account checks and payment-provider reviews may affect how long payouts take.

How deposits and withdrawals work

Deposits start when you select an available method and confirm the amount within your account. Money from card and payments through e-wallets are normally credited promptly, whereas bank payments and Bitcoin rely on the sending system or network. Once the funds become visible, your casino balance is updated for use across our supported games.

Choose a payment method and enter a permitted deposit amount. Authorise the transaction through the relevant provider. Receive confirmation that the funds have reached your casino balance. For withdrawals, submit the request from your verified account. Allow our payment team and the provider to complete the transaction.

Deposit and withdrawal process stages Stage Deposit Withdrawal Request You select a method and amount You select a destination and amount Confirmation Provider confirmation or blockchain confirmation We confirm your request and account status Verification Checks may be requested before crediting funds Identity and payment details are reviewed Completion Funds appear in the casino balance Approved funds are sent to the destination

Our casino reviews payout requests before releasing money, and unmatched payment details can delay completion. Spending the same name on your account and payment account helps us identify the transaction while avoiding unnecessary checks.

Account checks and verification

We may request account checks when you register, deposit a substantial amount, or withdraw winnings. We may request identity and address information, a document confirming ownership of a payment method, or proof that you have control of the account. The document must be live, readable and issued to the person named on the account.

What we may need to see

A valid identity document showing your name, photograph and expiry date.

A recent document showing your name and residential address.

A card, bank statement or e-wallet record confirming ownership.

The required information helps us protect the account and payment trail. You should not be asked to share a password, complete PIN, or send a document through an unrelated messaging account. If a review cannot be completed, our team identifies the missing item and explains what you can provide instead.

Games, bonuses and daily banking

Our games range from reel titles and classic table titles to live casino tables, subject to availability set by the provider of the game and your account. Deposits can be used on qualifying games, although reward credit may carry separate wagering requirements. The related terms are explained before you opt into an offer letting you to assess the cost of spending it.

A favourite theme can draw attention to a game, but the mechanics give it its character. The useful details sit in the rules and paytable, alongside the controls used during a round. Appearance and gameplay deserve separate attention.

Bonuses can include a deposit match, bonus spins or a cash-return offer, depending on the current promotion. We apply any disclosed playthrough requirement to eligible credited bonus funds, and withdrawals may be paused while a condition stays unmet. A cashback promotion calculated from qualifying losses differs from an immediate cashback payment.

A casino session has its own rhythm. Browsing the lobby, opening a game and reviewing account settings are different moments, each with a different purpose. There is room to pause between them and decide what comes next.

Payment security and record keeping

Safe payment handling starts with using only the choices of payment method shown within your account. We examine transaction data to detect activity that appears unusual, verify account ownership and prevent third parties from using your funds. Data is encrypted during transmission, while access controls restrict who can see your records.

Our casino retains records of deposits, withdrawals, adjustments and verification outcomes so that a balance or transaction can be traced. Transaction references supplied by a card issuer, electronic wallet or blockchain record can assist our customer customer support team in locating a payment when standard confirmations take longer than expected.

Limits, troubleshooting and support

Payment limits may depend on your account standing, your available balance, verification level and each provider’s rules. If a deposit is declined, review the details entered, available balance, billing address and any issuer restriction before using another transaction route. Repeated payment failures may in addition result in a temporary security hold.

Our player help team can assist with missing transaction references, rejected withdrawals, verification queries and unclear payment confirmations. Provide the date, amount, method and transaction reference, while withholding passwords and full payment credentials. We review complete records of payments before changing a balance or reversing an unsuccessful operation.

Responsible play and player control

The tools at our casino help you regulate how much time and money you spend. Deposit limits can cap the amount credited during a chosen period, while session reminders can encourage you to take a break. Reality checks and account history help you review play more easily without depending on memory. For a clearer view of «Sankra casino», compare the practical details rather than relying on promotional headlines.

Players who discover gambling difficult to manage should restrict access and, where needed, use a blocking tool and seek support from a professional organisation. Taking a break from the account does not remove pending withdrawals, therefore settle outstanding payment requests before closing or limiting access.

A practical summary of our casino

Our casino brings together clearly disclosed limits on deposits, distinct withdrawal options, account verification and support across the full payment process. The same service covers games, bonuses, records of transactions and responsible-play controls, giving you relevant information before deciding how to deposit and withdraw.