Payment methods for casino players at horse racing betting sites not on GamStop: a clear overview of the basic principles

The payment options we offer our players

At our casino, we promotion cards, electronic wallets, bank payments and Bitcoin for deposits, then give you access to withdrawals through eligible balance methods. For Canadian customers comparing horse racing betting sites not on GamStop, we make the supported methods, minimum amounts and expected processing periods visible before you decide where to fund your account.

Payment methods and their characteristics Payment method Example minimum deposit Usual processing period Fee Credit or debit card 10 EUR Instant to a few minutes No standard deposit fee E-wallet 10 EUR Instant to a few minutes No standard deposit fee Bank transfer 50 EUR 1–3 business days No standard deposit fee Bitcoin 0.0002 BTC After network confirmation Network fee may apply

Processing times are indicative rather than guarantees because payment networks, banks and cryptocurrency networks operate independently. Our player help team can confirm where a particular transaction stands, including whether a returned payment is still awaiting action.

How deposits and withdrawals proceed

Deposits begin when you select a payment method and confirm the amount in your account with us. We then receive a payment notification, check the transaction details and credit the playing balance after the applicable payment provider confirms receipt. Your balance updates solely after that confirmation, meaning a provider confirmation page does not always indicate a completed casino deposit.

Deposit and withdrawal process stages Stage Deposit Withdrawal Request Choose a method and enter the amount Select an eligible destination and confirm the amount Confirmation We receive notice from the payment provider We check the destination and account details Processing The provider validates the payment The request is submitted to the provider Completion The confirmed amount appears in your balance Funds arrive according to the provider’s timetable

Withdrawals in addition require accurate account details. We draw on eligible methods already available on your account, and the chosen provider determines the final arrival time. We never ask you to send passwords or one-time security codes by email, chat or telephone.

Minimum deposits and practical limits

Our minimum funding amount starts at 10 EUR with cards and e-wallets. Steps through a bank have a 50 EUR example minimum because they are intended for larger steps, while Bitcoin deposits begin at 0.0002 BTC. These are representative thresholds rather than blanket rules for every payment partner.

Check the exact minimum shown when you choose a payment method.

Keep enough balance for the full withdrawal amount and any provider charge.

Remember that a deposit bonus may have separate wagering conditions.

The games on offer in addition influence which choices of deposit method are practical. Our slots, live dealer tables and sports betting products can make use of one account balance, but certain payment partners or bonus promotions may not apply to every game. Our cashier displays any related restrictions before confirming a transaction. When reviewing «horse racing betting sites not on gamstop», compare the available information with the applicable terms.

Account and payment verification

We may request verification before releasing a withdrawal, particularly when account information, payment ownership or transaction activity requires an extra check. The information requested can include your name, birth date, residential address and proof that the payment account belongs to you. We solely collect what is reasonably required for the applicable account and payment review.

Completed checks help us prevent access to the account by another person and reduce the risk of sending withdrawal money to the wrong destination. If we need more information, our payment team will contact you through the verified account channel and explain what is outstanding.

Payment security and record keeping

Encrypted connections safeguard sensitive information transferred between you, our website and the provider processing the payment. We in addition maintain records of transactions so our team can trace deposits, withdrawals, adjustments and returned payments without depending solely on a customer-supplied screenshot.

Our payment records may include the method, amount, reference, status and processing date. We use these records to investigate delayed payments or resolve discrepancies. Your bank or wallet statement should match the reference shown in your casino transaction history.

Bonuses and payment handling

Bonus credit is not withdrawable merely because it is shown in your balance. We attach each offer’s wagering condition, games that qualify, maximum conversion and expiry date to its terms. Depending on the account state and promotion rules, a cash-out request can include real-money money, promotional funds or both.

Read the wagering requirement before accepting a deposit offer.

Check whether the bonus applies to every game or only selected titles.

Review the expiry date and any maximum conversion limit.

Bonuses are independent of minimum-deposit thresholds, so treat the deposit you make and the promotional credit added to it as separate items. Our player help team can explain an offer’s terms, but it cannot amend the specified wagering conditions once the promotion has been accepted.

Support for payment questions

Our payment customer support team can help determine the status of a deposit, locate a withdrawal reference and explain a provider’s disclosed processing period. Contact us with the transaction reference, approximate time, amount and method. Do not include your password, card number, full banking password or one-time security code.

A provider may be affected by network maintenance even while our games stay available. We track outgoing requests and provider notifications, then update your record of a transaction whenever its status changes. If a payment is still incomplete after the expected window, the team can determine whether it was submitted, returned or awaiting confirmation.

A clear approach to casino payments

Our casino links deposits, withdrawals, verification and bonus terms to visible payment information items and plainly particular processing stages. We support cards, e-wallets, bank transfers and Bitcoin, with the relevant minimum, timing and fee structure presented for each method. The support team stays responsible for clear explanations of transaction status and account requirements.