Online casino — Deposits, withdrawals and account limits at 5 dragons: a focused overview of the general principles

Our selection of methods for casino payments

Our casino provides multiple convenient ways to fund an account, including cards, electronic wallets, bank payments and Bitcoin for eligible there. We show the main characteristics of every option before you deposit, and our 5 Dragons collection is ready to play once your payment is confirmed.

Payment methods and their characteristics Method Example minimum deposit Typical processing time Fee Debit or credit card 10 EUR Instant to 10 minutes Free E-wallet 10 EUR Instant to 15 minutes Free Bank wire transfer 50 EUR 1–3 business days Free Bitcoin 0.0002 BTC Instant to 30 minutes Network fee may apply

Cards and e-wallets are generally the quickest options for deposits of smaller amounts. Bank transfers suit players who favour a direct carry from a bank account, while Bitcoin can be useful when cryptocurrency funding is permitted in your jurisdiction.

Our casino process for deposits and withdrawals

A deposit begins once you choose a payment option and confirm the amount in your gaming account. We then pass the request for payment to the appropriate provider, await confirmation and credit your balance once the transaction passes our checks. Your game balance remains individual from any pending banking activity.

Deposit and withdrawal process stages Payment stage Deposit Withdrawal Request You enter the amount and choose a method. You select the destination for eligible winnings. Confirmation We receive confirmation from the payment provider. We confirm that the account and payment details are valid. Processing The approved funds appear in your casino balance. The payout is sent through the chosen provider. Completion You can use the credited balance for eligible games. The funds arrive with the provider; final timing depends on the method.

The withdrawal procedure follows the same transparent structure, while the payment provider determines when the money ultimately arrive. We release approved funds to the account used for deposits whenever possible, which helps us keep every transaction linked to its owner.

Payment security and account checks

Account checks protect both our members and our casino. We may ask for proof of identity, confirmation of payment-method ownership or details of the source of funds when a transaction requires further review. Such checks may affect an initial deposit, a substantial withdrawal or an unusual change in a player's account history.

Never disclose your account password via email or live messaging. Our player customer support team will specify the required document and secure submission channel, and we will request solely information related to the payment review.

Deposit limits and payment planning

Select a deposit amount that suits your planned session before you confirm the payment. Our casino shows the minimum, maximum and any method-particular restrictions applied to every available transaction, allowing you to choose an amount that suits your budget without unnecessary interruptions.

Check the displayed minimum and maximum values before depositing.

Use one payment method per transaction and keep the reference details available.

Leave enough time for a bank transfer or verification request before a planned withdrawal.

Bonuses may have distinct wagering requirements, so a balance of bonus funds does not always become withdrawable cash immediately. When spending a bonus, our account records display the relevant conditions before you proceed.

Withdrawal checks and verification

We examine that a payout request comes from the registered account and that the payout details are accurate before releasing winnings. Verification can delay a payout when records do not match, particularly after a change of bank account, electronic wallet or device.

Keep your account information current and upload solely clear, valid documents when requested. Should we need to suspend a transaction, our payment team records the cause and the next item needed so that the request is never left unexplained.

Processing times and status updates

Instant or near-instant processing periods apply mostly to cards, e-wallets and Bitcoin, subject to provider approval. Transfers through a bank take longer because the sending bank and receiving bank both process the carry, and weekends or public holidays can extend that period.

The payment record is updated whenever a payment is submitted, approved, sent or completed. Your latest statement may help you match the final transaction, and our customer player support team can confirm its live status without disclosing sensitive banking information publicly.

Payment support and record keeping

Our payment support specialists address absent credits, declined requests, incomplete verification and slow withdrawals. Provide the transaction reference, approximate time, chosen method and amount, but never include your password, complete card number or private key in the message.

Save the confirmation or receipt supplied by your payment provider.

Record the date, method, amount and reference for each casino transaction.

Contact us promptly if a completed payment has not appeared in your balance.

Clear records make disputes easier to investigate and help us determine whether a delay originates in our review, your payment processor or the banking network. We focus each exchange on the specific transaction, ensuring that the response stays clear and helpful.

A clear approach to payments at our casino

Multiple funding choices, plainly displayed transaction stages and account checks work together on our casino platform to support fair play. Whether you use a card, e-wallet, bank transfer or Bitcoin to deposit, we show the status and conditions plainly and keep our payment team ready to address transaction issues. Review the limits, retain your records and use qualifying games across our 5 dragons collection with a balance funded through a method you understand.