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All Saints West Member of Parliament Michael Browne was earlier today sworn in as the new minister of Creative Industries and innovation. He will have responsibility for Culture, Carnival, Independence, One Nation Concert, V.C. Bird Day Celebrations, Visual, Graphic, Decorative, Performing and Musical Arts, Happiness and Unity, Innovation, and the UNOPS. Browne resigned as the […]
The Antigua and Barbuda Festivals Commission, (ABFC), is pleased to announce the schedule of events commemorating our fortieth (40th) Anniversary of Independence, under the theme “Resilience, Reflection and Recovery”. Chairman of the ABFC, Mr. Maurice Merchant, outlines that for the second consecutive year, due to the current epidemiological circumstances involving the COVID-19 pandemic, the Government […]
The UK Chief of Defence Staff, General Sir Nicholas Carter, has visited Antigua and Barbuda to attend the second annual Caribbean Chiefs of Defence (CHOD) conference. The aim of the annual conference is to strengthen defence relationships and interoperability across the Caribbean region. The conference was led by the Hon Gaston Browne, Prime Minister of […]
ST. JOHN’S, Antigua and Barbuda – 8th September 2021…….Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda and Chairman of the Caribbean Community, CARICOM the Hon. Gaston Browne has called on the grouping of African and Caribbean countries to harness their powers to demand change in the international system. Prime Minister Browne was speaking on Tuesday during the […]
Prime Minister, Gaston Browne, has written to the Master of All Souls College at Oxford University, seeking reparations for what now amounts to tens of millions of pounds sterling, amassed from the hard labour of enslaved people on Antigua and Barbuda. The Prime Minister’s letter, which was dispatched on Tuesday morning, received swift response from […]
The Police Administration says there was overall cooperation and adherence to the government implemented Covid-19 protocols over the Easter Holiday weekend. The police say, the period itself went relatively incident-free, barring a few minor incidents. The restrictions governing the closure of beaches were generally complied with; however, several persons were ticketed for social gathering restrictions […]
Phase 2 of the Minister of Health’s vaccination program is set to commence on Tuesday, April 13 from 9:00am. This announcement is in anticipation of the planned arrival of 24,000 doses of COVID-19 AstraZeneca vaccines secured through the COVAX facility on April 8. Fourteen thousand of those doses will be added to the 13,000 already […]
Active Coronavirus cases in Antigua and Barbuda are now down to 262 after the island recorded 37 recovered cases. As of March 30 the number of persons with Coronavirus was 1147 after 11 new cases were documented from 129 samples processed by the Mount St. John’s Medical Centre and 102 processed by the Caribbean Public […]
Like last year, there will be no Easter weekend socializing on the beaches this year. The Cabinet determined that beaches on Antigua and Barbuda will close for four consecutive days beginning at 7pm on April 1, to Tuesday April 6 at 5:00 am. Although it was announced since last week that the beaches would remain […]
Antigua Cruise Port has finalized negotiations with Carnival owned P&O Cruises, the world’s largest leisure company, to homeport a new mega-ship in Antigua. Antigua Cruise Port led by Dona Regis-Prosper, Global Ports Holdings General Manager for Antigua, says they are thrilled to partner with P&O. Global Ports Holding PLC entered into a concession agreement with […]