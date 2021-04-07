Weekend Compliance
Written by ZDK News on April 7, 2021
The Police Administration says there was overall cooperation and adherence to the
government implemented Covid-19 protocols over the Easter Holiday weekend.
The police say, the period itself went relatively incident-free, barring a few minor
incidents.
The restrictions governing the closure of beaches were generally complied with; however,
several persons were ticketed for social gathering restrictions and failure to wear face
masks.
The police administration is reminding the public that social gatherings are limited to 5
persons whilst observing the social distancing guidelines.
The Administration went on to encourages the public to continue to adhere to the COVID-
19 protocols.