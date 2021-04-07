Weekend Compliance

The Police Administration says there was overall cooperation and adherence to the

government implemented Covid-19 protocols over the Easter Holiday weekend.

The police say, the period itself went relatively incident-free, barring a few minor

incidents.

The restrictions governing the closure of beaches were generally complied with; however,

several persons were ticketed for social gathering restrictions and failure to wear face

masks.

The police administration is reminding the public that social gatherings are limited to 5

persons whilst observing the social distancing guidelines.

The Administration went on to encourages the public to continue to adhere to the COVID-

19 protocols.