Vaccine Phase 2

Phase 2 of the Minister of Health’s vaccination program is set to commence on Tuesday,

April 13 from 9:00am.

This announcement is in anticipation of the planned arrival of 24,000 doses of COVID-19

AstraZeneca vaccines secured through the COVAX facility on April 8.

Fourteen thousand of those doses will be added to the 13,000 already in stock and will be

used to administer second shots which are due in May.

The remaining 10,000 doses the Ministry says will be used for first doses under Phase 2 of

the public vaccination programme.

The four vaccination sites under Phase 2 are the Villa Polyclinic, the Glanvilles Polyclinic,

the Multipurpose Culture and Exhibition Center and the Precision Center in Paynters and

will operate on Mondays through Fridays from 9:00am to 3:30pm.

Meanwhile, representatives from the COVID-19 Vaccine Registration Call Center have

commenced the ‘Post first dose survey’ in preparation for the second dose and to verify and

update information in the National Vaccine Registration Database.

The Ministry of Health, reminds the public that pre-registration for the COVID-19

Vaccine continues and pre-registration is vital for efficiency in the next phase of the

vaccination process.