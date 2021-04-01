Yida MOA
An MoA has been signed between Yida International Investment Antigua Limited and
Western Imperial Capital Limited for the establishment of an offshore medical university,
a hotel, and a financial centre on 100 acres of land in the special economic zone situated at
Crabbs.
Speaking at the signing, CEO of Western Imperial Capital Limited Vijender Singh, said
that the company will establish not only an international medical school and hotels, but
they are committed to the success of the project and will also work towards attracting
additional investors to Antigua and Barbuda.
He noted that his company will also work towards establishing a specialized medical
testing facility that will not only serve Antigua and Barbuda but the region.
Yida Zhang, who is now a citizen of Antigua and Barbuda says he will continue to work to
ensure that the projects earmarked for the property at Crabbs are realized.
He added that the developments at Crabbs within the special economic zone will reap
significant benefits for the economy and provide employments for thousands of Antiguans
and Barbudans.
Prime Minister Gaston Browne who witnessed the signing of the MoE, outlined that his
government believes that the Yida project still has the capacity to generate hundreds of
millions of dollars in investments and creating a lot of opportunities for Antiguans and
Barbudans.
Western Imperial Capital Limited said that it is committed to spending over $100 million
US dollars over a period of two years on the new projects at Crabbs.