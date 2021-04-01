An MoA has been signed between Yida International Investment Antigua Limited and

Western Imperial Capital Limited for the establishment of an offshore medical university,

a hotel, and a financial centre on 100 acres of land in the special economic zone situated at

Crabbs.

Speaking at the signing, CEO of Western Imperial Capital Limited Vijender Singh, said

that the company will establish not only an international medical school and hotels, but

they are committed to the success of the project and will also work towards attracting

additional investors to Antigua and Barbuda.

He noted that his company will also work towards establishing a specialized medical

testing facility that will not only serve Antigua and Barbuda but the region.

Yida Zhang, who is now a citizen of Antigua and Barbuda says he will continue to work to

ensure that the projects earmarked for the property at Crabbs are realized.

He added that the developments at Crabbs within the special economic zone will reap

significant benefits for the economy and provide employments for thousands of Antiguans

and Barbudans.

Prime Minister Gaston Browne who witnessed the signing of the MoE, outlined that his

government believes that the Yida project still has the capacity to generate hundreds of

millions of dollars in investments and creating a lot of opportunities for Antiguans and

Barbudans.

Western Imperial Capital Limited said that it is committed to spending over $100 million

US dollars over a period of two years on the new projects at Crabbs.