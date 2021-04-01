New Mega-Ship to Homeport in Antigua

Antigua Cruise Port has finalized negotiations with Carnival owned P&O Cruises, the

world’s largest leisure company, to homeport a new mega-ship in Antigua.

Antigua Cruise Port led by Dona Regis-Prosper, Global Ports Holdings General Manager

for Antigua, says they are thrilled to partner with P&O.

Global Ports Holding PLC entered into a concession agreement with the Government of

Antigua and Barbuda in 2019 to develop and manage Antigua’s cruise port.

As part of this agreement, GPH recently completed construction of the fifth berth, which is

the newest pier at St. John’s Port.

The vessel Arvia, which is currently under construction in Germany will be one of the first

ships confirmed to use the new pier, which will enable Oasis class and Excellence class

vessels to bring tens of thousands of additional passengers to Antigua annually.