Covid-19 Cases
Written by vk0fa on April 1, 2021
Active Coronavirus cases in Antigua and Barbuda are now down to 262 after the island
recorded 37 recovered cases.
As of March 30 the number of persons with Coronavirus was 1147 after 11 new cases
were documented from 129 samples processed by the Mount St. John’s Medical Centre
and 102 processed by the Caribbean Public Health Agency.
The number of persons who have recovered from the vitrus so far is 857 and 28 persons
have died.
Meanwhile, 412 new individuals have received their first shot of the AstraZeneca vaccine
bringing the overall number of persons vaccinated thus far to 26,836.
The government intends to administer 27,000 first shot doses in phase one of the
vaccination program which commenced on February 17.