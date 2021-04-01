Covid-19 Cases

Active Coronavirus cases in Antigua and Barbuda are now down to 262 after the island

recorded 37 recovered cases.

As of March 30 the number of persons with Coronavirus was 1147 after 11 new cases

were documented from 129 samples processed by the Mount St. John’s Medical Centre

and 102 processed by the Caribbean Public Health Agency.

The number of persons who have recovered from the vitrus so far is 857 and 28 persons

have died.

Meanwhile, 412 new individuals have received their first shot of the AstraZeneca vaccine

bringing the overall number of persons vaccinated thus far to 26,836.

The government intends to administer 27,000 first shot doses in phase one of the

vaccination program which commenced on February 17.