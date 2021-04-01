Beaches Closed for Easter

Like last year, there will be no Easter weekend socializing on the beaches this year.

The Cabinet determined that beaches on Antigua and Barbuda will close for four

consecutive days beginning at 7pm on April 1, to Tuesday April 6 at 5:00 am.

Although it was announced since last week that the beaches would remain closed,

Information Minister Melford Nicholas says last weekend’s large gathering at Ffryes beach

also played a major role in that decision making.

Nicholas says the number of new coronavirus infections appears to be decreasing and the

the last thing the government would want is a super spreader event.