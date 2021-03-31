Yacht Concern

The Antigua Investment Group operating as Falmouth Harbor Marina, Chairman, Sir

Gerald Watt is concerned about the length of time it takes to get projects approved in

Antigua and Barbuda.

Watt who on behalf of the organization made a S75,000 donation to the government for

the purchase of Cocvid-19 vaccines, says the yachting sector contributes significantly to

the island’s economy but is sometimes made to feel like less than.

Meantime Prime Minister Gaston Browne says a committee will be formed to explore

ways to transform that sector to make an even great contribution to the economy.