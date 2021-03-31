Yacht Concern

Written by on March 31, 2021

The Antigua Investment Group operating as Falmouth Harbor Marina, Chairman, Sir
Gerald Watt is concerned about the length of time it takes to get projects approved in
Antigua and Barbuda.

Watt who on behalf of the organization made a S75,000 donation to the government for
the purchase of Cocvid-19 vaccines, says the yachting sector contributes significantly to
the island’s economy but is sometimes made to feel like less than.

Meantime Prime Minister Gaston Browne says a committee will be formed to explore
ways to transform that sector to make an even great contribution to the economy.

Author

ZDK News

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like
0

Contact Tracing

March 31, 2021

0

BPM Sweep

March 31, 2021

0

Liat Update

March 31, 2021

Continue reading

Next post

Commission Win

Thumbnail
Previous post

Booby Alley Move

Thumbnail

Liberty Radio ZDK

The Transformative Voice of Radio

Current track

Title

Artist

Current show

Obituary Notices
6:30 am 6:40 am

Current show

Obituary Notices
6:30 am 6:40 am