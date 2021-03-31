Yacht Concern
Written by ZDK News on March 31, 2021
The Antigua Investment Group operating as Falmouth Harbor Marina, Chairman, Sir
Gerald Watt is concerned about the length of time it takes to get projects approved in
Antigua and Barbuda.
Watt who on behalf of the organization made a S75,000 donation to the government for
the purchase of Cocvid-19 vaccines, says the yachting sector contributes significantly to
the island’s economy but is sometimes made to feel like less than.
Meantime Prime Minister Gaston Browne says a committee will be formed to explore
ways to transform that sector to make an even great contribution to the economy.