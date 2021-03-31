Vaccine Quarantine
Written by ZDK News on March 31, 2021
The government has maintained that inoculated individuals visiting the island will still be
required to present a negative Covid-19 PCR certificate and will still be subjected to
quarantine.
Information Minister Melford Nicholas says this is in keeping with the worldwide
standards.
Meantime as the government continues to inoculate its population against Covid-19,
Nicholas says the government is hopefully that it can acquire the additional vaccines
needed to achieve herd immunity by summer this year.