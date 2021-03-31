Vaccine Quarantine

The government has maintained that inoculated individuals visiting the island will still be

required to present a negative Covid-19 PCR certificate and will still be subjected to

quarantine.

Information Minister Melford Nicholas says this is in keeping with the worldwide

standards.

Meantime as the government continues to inoculate its population against Covid-19,

Nicholas says the government is hopefully that it can acquire the additional vaccines

needed to achieve herd immunity by summer this year.