No Approval for Jamale

Opposition Leader Jamale Pringle is accusing the Gaston Browne administration of once

again neglecting the people of his constituency; All Saints East and St. Luke.

In Parliament on March 25 Pringle commented that he had been awaiting approval from

the Development Control Authority for over one year to build a bathroom facility at

Morris Bay for his constituents.

Pringle was debating on a resolution proposed by Member of Parliament for St. Mary’s

South Samantha Marshall, for the purchase of land in Urlings for the development of a

Community Centre there.