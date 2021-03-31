No Approval for Jamale

Written by on March 31, 2021

Opposition Leader Jamale Pringle is accusing the Gaston Browne administration of once
again neglecting the people of his constituency; All Saints East and St. Luke.

In Parliament on March 25 Pringle commented that he had been awaiting approval from
the Development Control Authority for over one year to build a bathroom facility at
Morris Bay for his constituents.

Pringle was debating on a resolution proposed by Member of Parliament for St. Mary’s
South Samantha Marshall, for the purchase of land in Urlings for the development of a
Community Centre there.

