Liat Update

As LIAT pilots await their day in court, Prime Minister Gaston Browne is assuring the

public that his administration’s relationship with Barbados’ Prime Minister Mia Mottley

remains a good one.

At least 9 Barbados based LIAT pilots have taken the government to court over money

owed to them.

And, the country’s leader maintains that this is an issues between his government and the

pilots and not a fight between his administration and that of Mottley.