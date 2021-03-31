Liat Update

As LIAT pilots await their day in court, Prime Minister Gaston Browne is assuring the
public that his administration’s relationship with Barbados’ Prime Minister Mia Mottley
remains a good one.

At least 9 Barbados based LIAT pilots have taken the government to court over money
owed to them.

And, the country’s leader maintains that this is an issues between his government and the
pilots and not a fight between his administration and that of Mottley.

