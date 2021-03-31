Ffryes Beach Party
Written by ZDK News on March 31, 2021
Health Minister Sir Molwyn Joseph is describing a large gathering at Ffryes beach over the
weekend as disrespectful to health workers and their efforts to contain the spread of
Coronavirus in the twin island state.
The video circulating on social media shows a huge crowd socializing on the beach
violating several covid-19 protocols to include social distancing and the wearing of masks.
The Health minister says he was disturbed by the level of recklessness displayed by
individuals in the viral video and hopes this does not result in a super spreader event.