Ffryes Beach Party

Written by on March 31, 2021

Health Minister Sir Molwyn Joseph is describing a large gathering at Ffryes beach over the
weekend as disrespectful to health workers and their efforts to contain the spread of
Coronavirus in the twin island state.

The video circulating on social media shows a huge crowd socializing on the beach
violating several covid-19 protocols to include social distancing and the wearing of masks.

The Health minister says he was disturbed by the level of recklessness displayed by
individuals in the viral video and hopes this does not result in a super spreader event.

Author

ZDK News

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like
0

Contact Tracing

March 31, 2021

0

BPM Sweep

March 31, 2021

0

Liat Update

March 31, 2021

Continue reading

Next post

Liat Update

Thumbnail
Previous post

Climate Forum

Thumbnail

Liberty Radio ZDK

The Transformative Voice of Radio

Current track

Title

Artist

Current show

Obituary Notices
6:30 am 6:40 am

Current show

Obituary Notices
6:30 am 6:40 am