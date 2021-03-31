Ffryes Beach Party

Health Minister Sir Molwyn Joseph is describing a large gathering at Ffryes beach over the

weekend as disrespectful to health workers and their efforts to contain the spread of

Coronavirus in the twin island state.

The video circulating on social media shows a huge crowd socializing on the beach

violating several covid-19 protocols to include social distancing and the wearing of masks.

The Health minister says he was disturbed by the level of recklessness displayed by

individuals in the viral video and hopes this does not result in a super spreader event.