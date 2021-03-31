Diaspora Forum
Written by ZDK News on March 31, 2021
Minister for foreign affairs Chet Greene has called on Antiguans and Barbudans in the
diaspora to work together to bring awareness to the world knows that Antigua and Barbuda
remains safe, secure and open for business.
He made those remarks during the Antigua and Barbuda virtual diaspora meeting on
March 25.
Greene who was the keynote speaker says that only by working together across the
diaspora can the economy of Antigua and Barbuda be rebuilt to fulfil the potential of the
island as an economic powerhouse adding,” we are ready to welcome investors in
our economy”.
The event was hosted by the Antigua and Barbuda High Commissioner in London, Karen
Mae Hill, and this is said to be the first of many of such forums to come.