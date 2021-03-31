Diaspora Forum

Minister for foreign affairs Chet Greene has called on Antiguans and Barbudans in the

diaspora to work together to bring awareness to the world knows that Antigua and Barbuda

remains safe, secure and open for business.

He made those remarks during the Antigua and Barbuda virtual diaspora meeting on

March 25.

Greene who was the keynote speaker says that only by working together across the

diaspora can the economy of Antigua and Barbuda be rebuilt to fulfil the potential of the

island as an economic powerhouse adding,” we are ready to welcome investors in

our economy”.

The event was hosted by the Antigua and Barbuda High Commissioner in London, Karen

Mae Hill, and this is said to be the first of many of such forums to come.