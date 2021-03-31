Commission Win

Written by on March 31, 2021

A High Court judge has found that former Commissioner of Police, Wendel Robinson was unlawfully terminated over three years ago and that the appointment of the current Commissioner Atlee Rodney is null and void.

Robinson took the matter to court on the grounds that his termination was unlawful and infringed on his Constitutional rights.
He says the decision to deprive him of his pension rights and gratuity was unlawful and unconstitutional.

In February 2020 Rodney was confirmed as commissioner of the Royal Police Force of
Antigua and Barbuda.

ZDK Newsroom has not yet been able to reach the Attorney general Steadroy Benjamin.

