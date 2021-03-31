Climate Forum

Prime Minister Gaston Browne is among 40 world leaders and only the second Caribbean

leader invited by United States President Joe Biden to a virtual climate summit.

The event, entitled the ‘Leaders’ Summit on Climate’, will be held on April 22 and 23.

Besides Browne the only other Caribbean leader invited to the summit by Biden is Prime

Minister of Jamaica Andres Hollness.

PM Browne says he’s honored to be a part of the event and will use that platform to

advocate on behalf of Small Island Developing States.

Other world leaders sent an invitation to attend the virtual summit include: President of

China Xi Jinping, Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau, President of France

Emmanuel Macron, German chancellor Angella Merkel, Prime Minister of New Zealand

Jacinda Arden, and Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson.

The White House says the event will feature the reconvening of the US-led Major

Economies Forum on Energy and Climate, which brings together 17 countries responsible

for approximately 80 per cent of global emissions and global GDP.

Biden, in his invitation, urged leaders to use the summit as an opportunity to outline how

their countries also will contribute to stronger climate ambition.