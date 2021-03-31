A promise made a promise kept.

The Barbuda People’s Movement BPM made a clean sweep taking the 5 seats up for grabs at the March 29 Barbuda Council elections.

Member of Parliament for Barbuda Trevor Walker who is also the leader of the BPM predicted that outcome at the Lower House last week.

This is what Walker said to Prime Minister Gaston Browne then.

Member of Parliament for Barbuda and Leader of the BPM Trevor Walker in Parliament

last week.

Securing victory for BPM is Nadia John, Nico Antonio, Mackenzie Frank, Melanie Beazer

and Wayde Burton.

The Antigua Labor Party’s candidates were Wesley Beazer, Mackiesha Desouza, Alvin

Tyrone Beazer, Hesketh Daniel, and Kelcina George while Odrick Samuel ran

independent.