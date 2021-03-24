Prisoners Moved

March 24, 2021

All 32 Covid-19 positive prisoners at Her Majesty prison are said to have been relocated to
a location outside of the facility.

On March 22 approximately 30 junior prisoner officers protested outside the prison
complaining that the infected prisoners were still at the prison even after officials informed
the media that they had been relocated.

On another radio station on Tuesday, Acting Superintendent at Her Majesty’s Prison
Jeremy Anthony says a first set of prisoners were moved on Monday with the others
relocated

