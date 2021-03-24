Booby Alley Move

Written by on March 24, 2021

Twelve individuals from Booby Alley have received the keys to their temporary homes in
Bay Street Villa as the government gets set to commence the Booby Alley Enhancement
project.

During a ceremony at Bay Street on March 23, Member of Parliament for that
constituency Prime Minister Gaston Browne, recounts the challenges he faced some two
years ago from some residents of Booby Alley who had opposed the move and the project
which was slated to begin in 2019.

The individuals will be housed at those temporary locations for approximately two year
after which they will return to the newly enhanced Booby Alley.

Prime Minister Browne revealed that this project is just a preview of what is to follow in
other communities.

The government has accepted a grant from the People’s Republic of China to construct
250 homes – 50 in the Booby Alley area, 50 in Bolands and another 50 on Barbuda.

Permanent Secretary in the Minister of Works Clarence Pilgrim had set April 15 this year
as the date to complete the relocation of Booby Alley residents to facilitate the
commencement of the Booby Alley Enhancement project.

He added that the project is expected to be completed in 2023.

