Booby Alley Move

Twelve individuals from Booby Alley have received the keys to their temporary homes in

Bay Street Villa as the government gets set to commence the Booby Alley Enhancement

project.

During a ceremony at Bay Street on March 23, Member of Parliament for that

constituency Prime Minister Gaston Browne, recounts the challenges he faced some two

years ago from some residents of Booby Alley who had opposed the move and the project

which was slated to begin in 2019.

The individuals will be housed at those temporary locations for approximately two year

after which they will return to the newly enhanced Booby Alley.

Prime Minister Browne revealed that this project is just a preview of what is to follow in

other communities.

The government has accepted a grant from the People’s Republic of China to construct

250 homes – 50 in the Booby Alley area, 50 in Bolands and another 50 on Barbuda.

Permanent Secretary in the Minister of Works Clarence Pilgrim had set April 15 this year

as the date to complete the relocation of Booby Alley residents to facilitate the

commencement of the Booby Alley Enhancement project.

He added that the project is expected to be completed in 2023.